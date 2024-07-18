After Ramesh Narayan, now actor Asif Ali has reacted to the award controversy at the trailer launch of 'Manorathangal'. Asif, at a press conference, said that it was a misunderstanding and requested everyone not to engage in a hate campaign against Ramesh Narayan.
As per a report in Times of India, Asif attended a promotional activity for his upcoming film ‘Level Cross,’ post which he addressed the recent controversy. The actor said he has no ill feelings towards music composer Ramesh Narayan and was not personally hurt by his reaction. He called it a ''misunderstanding'' and added, ''The music composer was upset because the organizers mistakenly called him by the wrong name, and he reacted accordingly. As you can see, I stepped aside immediately after presenting the award to him''.
The '2018' actor also said that he spoke to Narayan who was trying to reach him but his phone was turned off because he wasn't sure how to respond to the media's inquiries. He added, ''It broke my heart to hear the distress in his voice. He was nearly in tears as he asked for my forgiveness. Please don't turn the support for me into a hate campaign against him; I understand the pain he's going through''.
Asif further said that if he gets an opportunity, he would happily present Ramesh Narayan with another award.
For the unversed, Ramesh Narayan faced severe backlash on social media after he allegedly refused to accept an award from actor Asif Ali at the 'Manorathangal trailer launch event on Tuesday, July 16. A video from the event went viral, and Ramesh was called out for 'insulting' Asif in public. The music director also issued a clarification on the incident. He said he did not insult Asif Ali and the situation was a result of misunderstandings. He called Asif his dear friend and also praised his work.