After much anticipation, the nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday. The award show recognizes the best in television. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced the nominees for this year. Japanese drama ‘Shogun’ led the race with a total of 25 nominations. This was followed by FX’s ‘The Bear’ which followed suit with a total of 23 nominations. The Jeremy Allen White starrer broke the record of 22 nominations which was previously held by ’30 Rock.’