When the teaser of ‘Ripley’ was released in January this year, Andrew Scott left me absolutely spellbound. This adaptation of the popular ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ novel, quite frankly, stood out from the previous adaptations because of the stellar star cast and the stunning visuals. After much anticipation, this limited series is now available to stream on Netflix. Based on Patricia Highsmith's 1995 novel, the show is a black-and-white adaptation of the book. Since its release, this series has started trending on social media. People have flocked to social media to talk about the plot, cast, and other finer details. In case you are planning to pick ‘Ripley’ for your weekend binge, here’s all that you need to know about it.
Advertisement
‘Ripley’: Story
In New York, Tom Ripley (played by Andrew Scott) lives in a rundown apartment. He makes his way through the world by engaging in small-time scams, like intercepting mail and running phony debt collection schemes. But Tom's knack for deceit and manipulation needs a little something more. This is when the opportunity presents itself. Mr. Greenleaf offers him a job—his last resort—to convince his son Dickie (played by Johnny Flynn) to return from his carefree European life in Atrani. Tom grabs the opportunity.
He lands in Atrani and blends himself into Dickie’s world. He earns his trust and adapts to his idyllic yet luxurious lifestyle by the sea. However, Dickie's girlfriend - Marge (played by Dakota Fanning) is quite suspicious of Ripley. He grabs the opportunity and welds himself around Dickie like a chameleon, ready to exploit every advantage. The story revolves around deception and intrigue, but as it progresses it becomes more spine-chilling and menacing.
Advertisement
‘Ripley’: Performances
Leave Andrew Scott to get into the skin of any character with ease. Be it playing Moriarty in ‘Sherlock’ or the hot priest in ‘Fleabag.’ With ‘Ripley’, Scott has delivered a performance of a lifetime and has outdone himself. With his sheer versatility and talent, he commands every frame. He isn’t seductive unlike other con-mans that we have seen on the screen and that’s okay because this role simply did not require him to be so. There’s a certain rawness that Scott brings to the table which makes portrayal of Tom Ripley one of the best in recent times. He leaves an impact on you with the way his character flips and darkness starts taking over. In my opinion, it is the way he has embodied this switch that will leave you amazed at what this man is capable of.
Coming to Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning, they beautifully support each other and Andrew Scott. Flynn's portrayal of Dickie goes beyond a spoiled man who has no idea how the world works. His naivety makes you root for him. But as the layers start coming undone, you start noticing the complexity he brings to his character. This quality will make you root for him and pray for him but also it will make you question why exactly you are doing that.
On the other hand, Fanning’s Marge is intelligent and sharp. When you compare her with Scott, both of them bring the same qualities to the table. Fanning will make you smile with every move she pulls out against Scott.
Advertisement
Maurizo Lomabrdi is captivating. He lures you in. His performance is like the dropping of a microphone. The scenes where he appears with Scott are dynamic and the intensity will keep you glued. Every character in this series complements each other well. And that is the beauty of ‘Ripley.’
‘Ripley’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
What sets Steve Zaillian’s ‘Ripley’ apart from the other adaptations is how he has made it his own. He takes his own sweet time to get the ball rolling in this series. He has taken material from Highsmith’s novel and has given it his own twist. The script is laced with powerful dialogues which are much more than surface level. Every scene and dialogue have a nuance attached to it which you really need to sit down and let it sink before you try to unravel it. Additionally, Zaillian has given newer dimensions to Tom Ripley which will get even the readers of the novel something new to look forward to. He goes deeper into Ripley’s mind, and he beautifully explores the character.
Advertisement
The music by Jeff Russo is another highlight in this series. Set in Italy, ‘Ripley’ uses a lot of Italian songs throughout which further sets the tone. The musical compositions enhance the storytelling and it makes you feel that you are on a beachside vacation with the characters.
What makes this series a cinematic masterpiece is the cinematography. With ample beautiful shots of Italy, the series feels like a love letter to the country. Robert Elswit's work perfectly captures the essence of Europe in the 1960s and transforms you to that era. The entire show is made in black and white which also adds to the theme of the series. It captures the light and shadows, and it adds to the grey element that looms large in ‘Ripley.’
Advertisement
‘Ripley’: Cast & Crew
Director: Steve Zaillian
Creator: Steve Zaillian
Cast: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, Maurizio Lombardi
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 8 episodes (50-72 minutes each)
Languages: English
‘Ripley’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Ripley’ starts slow and that can be a little problem for some viewers. It takes its own sweet time to boil and reach a crescendo. I am not going to mince my words, but the show is extremely long. You really need to sit and dedicate quite an ample amount of time in order to enjoy the show. But as ‘Ripley’ starts simmering, it is worth the wait. The show is a visual masterpiece and it excels both creatively and technically. It is elevated by the stellar performance of the cast which has hit it out of the ballpark. Every aspect of the series, from writing to direction and performance, is sheer brilliance. The series will lure you in and it will grow on you. As of now, this series is definitely one of the best made. I am going with 4 stars.