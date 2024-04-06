Outlook’s Verdict

‘Ripley’ starts slow and that can be a little problem for some viewers. It takes its own sweet time to boil and reach a crescendo. I am not going to mince my words, but the show is extremely long. You really need to sit and dedicate quite an ample amount of time in order to enjoy the show. But as ‘Ripley’ starts simmering, it is worth the wait. The show is a visual masterpiece and it excels both creatively and technically. It is elevated by the stellar performance of the cast which has hit it out of the ballpark. Every aspect of the series, from writing to direction and performance, is sheer brilliance. The series will lure you in and it will grow on you. As of now, this series is definitely one of the best made. I am going with 4 stars.