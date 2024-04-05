‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List

Netflix has come up with a new 8-episodic take on the popular character of Mr Ripley. The psychological thriller, ‘Ripley’, was supposed to be premiering on Showtime in February 2024, but due to some conflicts the show was later transferred to Netflix and it has finally been released all over the world now. There has been immense buzz around the show right from the time it was announced to have been getting into pre-production, but with this jump from Showtime to Netflix, the past one year the show has received some of the best press PR, which no amount of publicity could have gotten it.