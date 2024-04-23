Hiroyuki Sanada Starrer 'Shogun' To Be Renewed For Season Two? Here's What We Know

After nine gripping episodes, the finale of 'Shogun' is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar tonight. Ahead of the season finale, the makers of the show released a season finale trailer which has upped the ante. As the show draws to a close, there is speculation whether this historical drama will be renewed for a second season. A recent report has shed light on the developments concerning Season Two.
As reported by Forbes, FX has not renewed 'Shogun' for a second season. The report mentions that despite the phenomenal success of the show, there is a high chance that the show will not see a second season. In an earlier conversation with The Direct, Justin Marks mentioned that Season 1 will end where the book ends.
Marks said, “I think we tell the complete story of the book. And we get to the end. I hope those who have read the book will see it's exactly where the book ends. And we're really excited about that because it's a very surprising ending that [James] Clavell does for the book. And it's kind of beautifully ambiguous in certain senses. But you know, that's the stories we tell it. I will also say it took us five years. This show is older than both of our children. You know, it's a lot.”
In another conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Marks mentioned, “We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place.”
Based on a book by James Clavell, ‘Shogun’ revolves around the end of the Sengoku Period (1467-1600) and the dawn of a civil war in feudal Japan. It follows John Blackthorne, an English navigator who becomes a part of this political landscape. It stars Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Yuki Kura, Fumi Nikaido, Yuka Kouri, and Tommy Bastow in key roles.