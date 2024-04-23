Art & Entertainment

Hiroyuki Sanada Starrer 'Shogun' To Be Renewed For Season Two? Here's What We Know

Ahead of the season finale of 'Shogun', there have been rumours about the second season. Here's what we know.

A still from 'Shogun'
After nine gripping episodes, the finale of 'Shogun' is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar tonight. Ahead of the season finale, the makers of the show released a season finale trailer which has upped the ante. As the show draws to a close, there is speculation whether this historical drama will be renewed for a second season. A recent report has shed light on the developments concerning Season Two.

As reported by Forbes, FX has not renewed 'Shogun' for a second season. The report mentions that despite the phenomenal success of the show, there is a high chance that the show will not see a second season. In an earlier conversation with The Direct, Justin Marks mentioned that Season 1 will end where the book ends.

Marks said, “I think we tell the complete story of the book. And we get to the end. I hope those who have read the book will see it's exactly where the book ends. And we're really excited about that because it's a very surprising ending that [James] Clavell does for the book. And it's kind of beautifully ambiguous in certain senses. But you know, that's the stories we tell it. I will also say it took us five years. This show is older than both of our children. You know, it's a lot.”

In another conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Marks mentioned, “We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place.”

Based on a book by James Clavell, ‘Shogun’ revolves around the end of the Sengoku Period (1467-1600) and the dawn of a civil war in feudal Japan. It follows John Blackthorne, an English navigator who becomes a part of this political landscape. It stars Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Yuki Kura, Fumi Nikaido, Yuka Kouri, and Tommy Bastow in key roles.

'Shōgun' On Disney+ Hotstar Review: This Hiroyuki Sanada-Starrer Show Boasts Gripping Performances And Exceptional Production

BY Pushpangi Raina

