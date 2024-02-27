‘Shogun’: 6 Titles Which You Must Watch That Bring Out The Best Of Drama

‘Shogun’ is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has been in the news for a really long time and fans have been waiting and waiting for it to finally be released. ‘Shogun’ is based in 17th century feudal Japan. It revolves around the character of Lord Toranaga. He is seen fighting against a group of enemies. All this comes to a standstill when a mysterious ship gets marooned in a nearby village.

The show promises to be an epic saga of political conspiracies. It also seems to be filled with some edge-of-the-seat action that will keep you hooked. Not only that, the show also is filled with varied historical facts and details that you may have not heard of before.

As the film set to release, here’s taking you through a few more such exciting drama titles that you might enjoy as much. Have a look: