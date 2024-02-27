‘Shogun’: 6 Titles Which You Must Watch That Bring Out The Best Of Drama

‘Shogun’ is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has been in the news for a really long time and fans have been waiting and waiting for it to finally be released. ‘Shogun’ is based in 17th century feudal Japan. It revolves around the character of Lord Toranaga. He is seen fighting against a group of enemies. All this comes to a standstill when a mysterious ship gets marooned in a nearby village.
The show promises to be an epic saga of political conspiracies. It also seems to be filled with some edge-of-the-seat action that will keep you hooked. Not only that, the show also is filled with varied historical facts and details that you may have not heard of before.
As the film set to release, here’s taking you through a few more such exciting drama titles that you might enjoy as much. Have a look:
1. ‘Dragons Of Wonderhatch’
The story revolves around Thaim. He must save his home Upananta from destruction, even if he has to do it from another world.
2. ‘Gannibal’
A police officer relocates to a remote village. He goes there to atone for his mistakes, but uncovers dark secrets hidden in this remote village.
3. ‘Tomorrow I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend’
5 women are hooked on their very current and very raw views on love, friendship and happiness. But will these views change with time? That’s what the story is all about.
4. ‘Tokyo Revengers’
Travelling twelve years back in time, Takemichi rewrites history. The story revolves around him making different choices in order to save his sweetheart in the future.
5. ‘My Home Hero’
The story revolves around a humble office worker’s peaceful family life. It comes to an end after he makes a grave decision for the sake of his family.
6. ‘Synduality: Noir’
This year is 2242. The story revolves around Kanata, an aspiring drifter. He meets Noir. Noir is a Magus with no memories. Will these two be able to survive together and co-exist?
Which among these epic dramas would you want to watch right about now? Share your thoughts with us.