When ‘Shogun’ released on OTT platforms last week, the show emerged as a dark horse. People did not have much expectations from the show, but as more and more people started watching the show, ‘Shogun’ became one of the most talked about shows on social media. In a recent interview, Cosmo Jarvis who plays the role of an English pilot opened up about his role in the show.
Cosmo Jarvis plays the role of John Blackthorne, an English pilot, who lands on the shores of Japan. Talking about his character, News18 quoted the actor saying, “Blackthorne has to deal with the deficit between the culture that was responsible for forming his character and he is trying to learn to not get his head chopped off by people with very sharp swords.”
Adding to Jarvis’ statements, Rachel Kondo - co-creator executive producer, and writer - also stated that “John Blackthorn has individualistic notions that he thinks he’s going to impress upon this culture and his people, and he is a character who had to forge connections”.
In an earlier conversation with The Guardian, Jarvis had revealed how much he enjoyed playing Blackthorne. He said, “I enjoyed playing him because he knows what he’s talking about. That’s something I’m not used to. It just became second nature to such an extent that I dispensed with myself. It affects everything. It even affects conversations with people in the 7-Eleven in Vancouver.”
Upon landing in Japan, Blackthorne is transported to Osaka where he meets his fate and comes face to face with bigger twists. Based on a novel by James Clavell, ‘Shogun’ is situated in 17th-century Japan when a mysterious ship appears in a nearby village. Lord Yoshii Toranaga finds himself in a spot where his enemies unite against him. The period drama stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, and Cosmo Jarvis in important roles. ‘Shogun’ has 10 episodes. Indian audiences can stream the show on Disney+ Hotstar.