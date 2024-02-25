Hiroyuki Sanada: 'Shogun' A Great Chance To Show Our Culture Correctly

Dreams do come true, says veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada as he looks forward to introduce audiences to the lavishly-crafted world of 'Shogun', a new and ambitious adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel, that, he hopes, authentically tells the story of a crucial period in Japan’s history.

Sanada, who worked extensively in Japan from a young age before finding fame in Hollywood, serves as a producer besides playing the lead role of Yoshii Toranaga, a character modelled on real-life Japanese military hero, Tokugawa Ieyasu.