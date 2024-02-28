The camerawork in the series has been commendable. The show is a visual treat, as one would say. While there are moments of violence and gore, the camera has been panned in such a way that it doesn’t seem all that gory; it’s subtly shown and is not very heavy to the eyes. The way drones have been used to showcase the views of Japan make the place a character in itself; beautifully executed. When it comes to editing, I believe Maria Gonzales and Aika Miyake have both done a splendid job on an episode each. The show is slow-paced in a good way, and doesn’t feel rushed at all. However, it remains to be seen how, towards the end, the editors would have truly condensed the 1,200-page novel into a mini-series of ten episodes.