As soon as Nick dropped the post, fans started commenting on it. One wrote, ''You are one lucky guy jiju❤️ she is the best'' while another wrote, ''Happy birthday to the love of your life! You both are so lucky!!! ❤️😍 My God bless You forever!''. One fan commented, ''she’s SO flawless!!!! i love you guys so much! happy bday queen''. ''The luckiest guy and the most luckiest girl!!! Happy birthday,'' commented another.