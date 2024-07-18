Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today, July 18. To mark Priyanka's 42nd birthday, her singer-husband Nick Jonas wished her with a sweet birthday post alongside a couple of romantic pics of both. The post also featured some of the gorgeous pics of our desi girl.
In one of the pics, which is from their beach vacation, Nick and Priyanka are seen sharing a kiss. In another pic, they were seen holding each other's hands. In a solo pic, Priyanka was seen posing in a yellow swimsuit in a pool. There was also a sun-kissed snap of the birthday girl.
Nick, in his birthday note for his wife, wrote, ''The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love (sic)''.
As soon as Nick dropped the post, fans started commenting on it. One wrote, ''You are one lucky guy jiju❤️ she is the best'' while another wrote, ''Happy birthday to the love of your life! You both are so lucky!!! ❤️😍 My God bless You forever!''. One fan commented, ''she’s SO flawless!!!! i love you guys so much! happy bday queen''. ''The luckiest guy and the most luckiest girl!!! Happy birthday,'' commented another.
Priyanka and Nick were recently in India to be part of the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Priyanka and Nick turned heads with their sartorial choices. PeeCee was in a yellow lehenga while Nick was in a light pink sherwani. They also danced at the baarat.
On the work front, Priyanka, who was last seen in 'Love Again, will be next seen in 'Heads of State', also co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. She also has 'The Bluff'. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick, 'The Good Half'.