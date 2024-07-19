Art & Entertainment

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: 'Dune: Prophecy' Second Teaser out, Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Announce Divorce

Get the latest entertainment news, celebrity updates, and trending news from Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Television, and other film industries.

19 July 2024
Natasa Stankovich Hardik Pandya and their Baby
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with 'Dosa Truck' for Her 42nd Birthday

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on the set of "The Bluff" with a special surprise from Nick Jonas, who arranged a dosa truck despite being apart. She shared pictures from the joyful celebration with her crew.

South Cinema LIVE Updates: Judicial custody of Darshan and co-accused extended until August 1 in Renuka Swamy Murder Case

South Cinema LIVE Updates:  Kannada actor Darshan's judicial custody has been extended until August 1 in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. Darshan, along with other accused individuals, has been in custody as the investigation into the case continues.

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Zaheer Iqbal Reveals Shatrughan Sinha's Reaction to Asking for Sonakshi's Hand in Marriage

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Zaheer Iqbal recently opened up about the heartfelt moment when he asked Shatrughan Sinha for his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's hand in marriage.

Entertainment LIVE Updates: "Bob Newhart" Dies At 94

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Beloved actor and comedian "Bob Newhart" has passed away at the age of 94, after battling multiple illnesses. Known for his iconic roles in ‘Catch-22’ and ‘Elf’.

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Announce Divorce

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Last night, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their divorce on Instagram.

Entertainment LIVE Updates: ‘Dune: Prophecy' Second Teaser is out  

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The second teaser of 'Dune: Prophecy' is here, and it unveils the first look at Tabu's powerful portrayal of Sister Francesca. Released last night, this teaser has sparked excitement, especially among Indian fans eager to see Tabu in this pivotal role.

