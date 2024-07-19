Natasa Stankovich Hardik Pandya and their Baby

19 Jul 2024, 11:45:20 am IST Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with 'Dosa Truck' for Her 42nd Birthday Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on the set of "The Bluff" with a special surprise from Nick Jonas, who arranged a dosa truck despite being apart. She shared pictures from the joyful celebration with her crew. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

19 Jul 2024, 11:33:21 am IST South Cinema LIVE Updates: Judicial custody of Darshan and co-accused extended until August 1 in Renuka Swamy Murder Case South Cinema LIVE Updates: Kannada actor Darshan's judicial custody has been extended until August 1 in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. Darshan, along with other accused individuals, has been in custody as the investigation into the case continues. Read The Full Story

19 Jul 2024, 11:11:40 am IST Entertainment LIVE Updates: Zaheer Iqbal Reveals Shatrughan Sinha's Reaction to Asking for Sonakshi's Hand in Marriage Entertainment LIVE Updates: Zaheer Iqbal recently opened up about the heartfelt moment when he asked Shatrughan Sinha for his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's hand in marriage. Read The Full Story

19 Jul 2024, 11:11:40 am IST Entertainment LIVE Updates: "Bob Newhart" Dies At 94 Entertainment LIVE Updates: Beloved actor and comedian "Bob Newhart" has passed away at the age of 94, after battling multiple illnesses. Known for his iconic roles in ‘Catch-22’ and ‘Elf’.

19 Jul 2024, 11:11:40 am IST Entertainment LIVE Updates: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Announce Divorce Entertainment LIVE Updates: Last night, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their divorce on Instagram. Read The Full Story