Former actor and film producer Krishan Kumar’s daughter, Tishaa Kumar, has passed away. The news of her death was confirmed by the family and T-Series. She was 21 and she was battling cancer. She was undergoing treatment for the same in Germany.
Following Tishaa Kumar’s death, T-Series issued a statement. They mentioned that Tishaa passed away yesterday, and the family wants to mourn her death in private. The statement read, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy be respected.”
Additionally, the news of her death was also confirmed by Indian Express. The news portal contacted a source close to the family who said that Tishaa passed away in Germany on June 18. The source said, “Tishaa was just 21. She was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family.”
Who is Tishaa Kumar?
Tishaa Kumar is the daughter of former actor and film producer- Krishan Kumar and Nattasha Singh. She also happens to be Bhushan Kumar’s niece and the granddaughter of composer Ajit Kumar. Krishan Kumar is the younger brother of the late T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. Tishaa was often spotted at the screenings of most T-Series movies. She was born on September 6, 2003.
The Kumar family had taken Tishaa to Germany to make sure she got the best cancer treatment. She had been battling the disease for a few years. Tishaa was 21. May her soul rest in peace.