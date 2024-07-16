Fawad Khan To Have A Cameo In Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'? Here's What Bhushan Kumar Has To Say

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Fawad said he is in touch with Ranbir Kapoor and his family, and they talk on calls or chats. The 'Humsafar' actor said that he has enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. ''So, there are friendships. There are some Indian producer friends with whom I chat sometimes, and we plan to meet somewhere, so one and off we talk. We keep in touch and we’re still very cordial and still very friendly and there’s no love lost,'' he added.