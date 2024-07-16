Fawad Khan To Have A Cameo In Kartik Aaryan Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'? Here's What Bhushan Kumar Has To Say

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is currently in the news for his upcoming show 'Barzakh' with his 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' co-star Sanam Saeed. The show marks Fawad and Sanam's reunion after 12 years. Fawad, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Khoobsurat' alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2014, is reportedly making a comeback in Bollywood. Earlier, a report in Filmfare stated that he will return to Bollywood in a rom-com film co-starring Vaani Kapoor. While some reports claimed that the actor is making a special appearance in Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar has reacted to it.
When Hindustan Times reached out to producer Bhushan Kumar to know about the reports, he said, “No'' and added, ''This piece of news is false totally.”
Earlier, a report in Filmfare stated, “Fawad has been cast with Vaani Kapoor in a film that’s about to go into production soon.” It also stated that the shoot of the untitled project will start in London soon, and the pre-production is currently underway and other details have been kept under wraps.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Fawad said he is in touch with Ranbir Kapoor and his family, and they talk on calls or chats. The 'Humsafar' actor said that he has enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. ''So, there are friendships. There are some Indian producer friends with whom I chat sometimes, and we plan to meet somewhere, so one and off we talk. We keep in touch and we’re still very cordial and still very friendly and there’s no love lost,'' he added.
On the work from, Fawad Khan will be seen in the highly anticipated series, ‘Barzakh’, that is all set to premiere on July 19 on Zee5.