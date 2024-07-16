Art & Entertainment

Fawad Khan Talks About His Continued Friendship With 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview, Fawad Khan mentioned that he is still in touch with Ranbir Kapoor and his family. They shared the screen in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.'

Fawad Khan, Ranbir Kapoor
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan appeared in three Hindi movies and he established himself as the heartthrob. The actor was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ where he shared the screen with Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar. In a latest interview, the actor revealed that he is still in touch with his friends from Bollywood and he has a close relationship with the Kapoor family.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan said that he still maintains contact with his friends from Bollywood. He mentioned that he is in touch with Ranbir Kapoor and his family, and they talk on calls or chats. The actor said, “Humari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe and on phone, so I’ve been in touch, and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun. So, there are friendships. There are some Indian producer friends with whom I chat sometimes, and we plan to meet somewhere, so one and off we talk. We keep in touch and we’re still very cordial and still very friendly and there’s no love lost.”

In the same conversation, Khan mentioned that he has not watched Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ as of now. He mentioned that he plans to watch it whenever he gets the time. He continued, “I am yet to watch it, but I do want to. It is on Netflix, but I couldn’t so far. Everyone has been recommending it to me.”

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was Khan’s last Bollywood movie after Indian cinebodies protested against hiring Pakistani actors in Indian films. They took the step after the attack on Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. Khan gained fame in India for his shows ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ and ‘Humsafar.’ On the work front, he will be next seen in the Zee5 web series – ‘Barzakh’ where he will share the screen with Sanam Saeed.

