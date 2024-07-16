In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan said that he still maintains contact with his friends from Bollywood. He mentioned that he is in touch with Ranbir Kapoor and his family, and they talk on calls or chats. The actor said, “Humari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe and on phone, so I’ve been in touch, and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun. So, there are friendships. There are some Indian producer friends with whom I chat sometimes, and we plan to meet somewhere, so one and off we talk. We keep in touch and we’re still very cordial and still very friendly and there’s no love lost.”