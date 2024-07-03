Fawad Khan To Make His Bollywood Comeback In A Film With Vaani Kapoor: Report

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who won the hearts of fans with his Bollywood films like ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’, certainly enjoys a massive fan following in India. Now adding to the excitement, the actor, who was last seen in 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ before taking a step away from Bollywood, is all set to make his comeback to the Indian film industry after almost 8 years with an upcoming entertainer, which also stars Vaani Kapoor.
As per a Filmfare report, “Fawad has been cast with Vaani Kapoor in a film that’s about to go into production soon.” The daily quoted a source as saying that the shoot of the untitled project will start London soon, and the pre-production of the project is currently underway. However, other details have been kept under wraps.
For those caught unaware, Fawad and other had to move away from Bollywood due to the Uri attacks in 2016. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition that had asked for a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, and associations from collaborating with Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians. The bench, which was presided over by Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla, termed the petition as a “retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace”. It was on November 28 that the Supreme Court rejected the plea about a ban on the engagement of Pakistani artists in India.
The latest decision comes almost 7 years after the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) had passed a resolution seeking ban on Pakistani actors from the industry following the Uri attack.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Fawad is all set to return to Indian screens his web show, titled ‘Barzakh’. It features him alongside his ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ co-star Sanam Saeed, and will be released on July 19.