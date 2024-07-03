Fawad Khan To Make His Bollywood Comeback In A Film With Vaani Kapoor: Report

For those caught unaware, Fawad and other had to move away from Bollywood due to the Uri attacks in 2016. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition that had asked for a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, and associations from collaborating with Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians. The bench, which was presided over by Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla, termed the petition as a “retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace”. It was on November 28 that the Supreme Court rejected the plea about a ban on the engagement of Pakistani artists in India.