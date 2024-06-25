Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Check Out Their Under-Construction House With Raha, Fans Say ‘She Is Rishi Kapoor Reincarnated’

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often are spotted checking out their under-construction Mumbai house for its progress. However, this time, their fans were in for a surprise when the couple visited the site with their daughter, Raha. Now as per several videos of Alia and Ranbir surfacing online, the two are seen taking turns to carry Raha in their arms. The couple was joined by Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, as well.