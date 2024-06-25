Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Check Out Their Under-Construction House With Raha, Fans Say ‘She Is Rishi Kapoor Reincarnated’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited their under-construction house in Mumbai while Raha and Neetu Kapoor joined them.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often are spotted checking out their under-construction Mumbai house for its progress. However, this time, their fans were in for a surprise when the couple visited the site with their daughter, Raha. Now as per several videos of Alia and Ranbir surfacing online, the two are seen taking turns to carry Raha in their arms. The couple was joined by Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, as well. 

Meanwhile, in one of the videos, Alia is seen entering the house with Raha but Ranbir quickly turns and takes Raha in his arms. While both Raha and Alia twinned in beige outfits, Ranbir went casual and wore a white T-shirt, black shorts, and sneakers. However, fans were quick to point out how Raha’s expressions were similar to those of her grandfather, the late actor Rishi Kapoor. 

While one social media user commented, “Her face is almost as if Rishi Kapoor reincarnated and is constantly saying why am I back here again,” another wrote, “She looks exactly like Rishi sir, both her face and eyes.”

Interestingly, during their joint appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor talked about who Raha resembles the most. While Kareena said that Raha looks a lot like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia stated, “Bebo has been saying…she is the only one,” adding, “I think she looks like both of us. In fact, a lot of the time, she looks like Ranbir’s dad (Rishi Kapoor).”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, which also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in ‘Animal’ sequel, called ‘Animal Park’. He also has the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ in the pipeline.

