Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Is 'Specific' About Daughter Raha's Fashion Choices

Alia Bhatt opened up about the relationship Ranbir Kapoor shares with his daughter, Raha. She mentioned that Kapoor is involved even in Raha's looks.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Photo: X
Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed Raha’s face on Christmas last year, fans have been on their toes to know every detail about the dynamics between them. Recently the actor shared a picture of Kapoor holding Raha’s hands as they took a walk together. Now, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor has revealed how Kapoor is as involved in Raha’s life as she is.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Alia Bhatt opened up about the bond shared between Ranbir Kapoor and Raha. She mentioned that the father-daughter duo have a lot of fun together. The actor revealed, “Nothing surprised me. And even if it was a surprise, it's not like I didn't expect it. I always inherently felt like he'd be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is so full of fun. They have so much fun together. They're always troubling each other. They pull each other's legs. They have the funniest conversations. They make each other laugh.”

Bhatt mentioned that Kapoor is involved even when it comes to what Raha should wear and her fashion choices. She continued, “One of the things I'm most surprised by… not surprised by, but maybe I didn't see to it, is how specific Ranbir is about Raha's fashion choices. I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this thing today?’ He'll come and rummage into the wardrobe and he'll put it together and get so involved deeply even into that. When you’d think I’d be the one doing that, I’d be like, ‘No no, leave it up to him. He’ll do a great job.’”

Bhatt and Kapoor started dating when they were working on Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra.’ They got married at their Mumbai house in April 2022. They welcomed their first daughter, Raha, in November 2022. On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’. She is also working on a YRF spy film where she will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh. Kapoor, on the other hand, will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’

