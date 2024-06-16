Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Remembers Her 'Favourite Storyteller' Grandpa On His Birth Anniversary

Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday wished her 'nana' on his birth anniversary by sharing unseen childhood pictures with her 'grandpa', expressing that "you and your stories live on in our hearts forever."

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Photo: Instagram
Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday wished her 'nana' on his birth anniversary by sharing unseen childhood pictures with her 'grandpa', expressing that "you and your stories live on in our hearts forever."

Alia's grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, who was born on June 16, 1928, passed away at the age of 93 on June 1, 2023. Remembering her nana, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress took to Instagram and shared two snaps. In the first picture, a young Alia is seen wearing a red dress and sitting with her grandfather. The second picture is a solo snap of Alia's granddad. The post is captioned: "My favourite storyteller...happy birthday Grandpa, you and your stories live on in our hearts forever."

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' alongside Ranveer Singh. The romantic comedy, directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, received positive reviews. She also featured in the American film 'Heart of Stone.' Alia's upcoming project 'Jigra,' which she is also producing, is slated to release in theaters on October 11. On the personal front, Alia is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. They tied the knot in April 2022 and have a daughter named Raha.

