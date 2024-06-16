Alia Bhatt Remembers Her 'Favourite Storyteller' Grandpa On His Birth Anniversary

Alia's grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, who was born on June 16, 1928, passed away at the age of 93 on June 1, 2023. Remembering her nana, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress took to Instagram and shared two snaps. In the first picture, a young Alia is seen wearing a red dress and sitting with her grandfather. The second picture is a solo snap of Alia's granddad. The post is captioned: "My favourite storyteller...happy birthday Grandpa, you and your stories live on in our hearts forever."