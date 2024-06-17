Alia Bhatt Leaves Internet In Awe With Unseen Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha

Alia posted this touching, unseen moment a day after Father’s Day. Taking to Instagram, Alia, who has 84.7 million followers, shared a picture in which Ranbir is seen wearing a green long-sleeved T-shirt and white shorts. His look is completed with a crossbody bag, cap, and white sneakers. In the photo, the 'Saawariya' actor is holding his baby girl Raha's hand as they walk down a road at an undisclosed location. Raha looks absolutely adorable in a short yellow frock. The photo, which was clicked from behind, received more than 100,000 likes in just 10 minutes.