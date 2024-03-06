Kartik Aaryan's ‘Aashiqui 3’ Shelved, T-Series Confirms Not Being Involved In Its Development Or Production

T-Series has finally put an end to all the speculations about Kartik Aaryan's film ‘Aashiqui 3’, and has issued a statement clarifying that the banner is not involved in the production of the film. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the statement, mentioning that T-Series said that it is not "presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3".
The official statement read, “If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise, shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise."
It was in 2022 that Kartik had shared the motion poster of ‘Aashiqui 3’, with a caption, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu).”
Speaking about the film the same year, Kartik had told Variety, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”
Anurag, too, had expressed his admiration for Kartik, and had said, “It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.” There has been no official confirmation from either of them, as of now.
‘Aashiqui’ (1990), backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films, was directed by Mahesh Bhatt with Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead roles. The franchise was taken forward in 2013 with ‘Aashiqui 2’. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Both the films were office successes.