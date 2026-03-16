Oscars 2026: Michael B Jordan Wins Best Actor At Oscars 2026 For Sinners, Thanks Family

Summary of this article
Michael B Jordan wins Best Actor at the Oscars 2026 for his role in Sinners.
The actor thanks his family, Ryan Coogler and Warner Bros in his speech.
Jordan pays tribute to Black Oscar winners including Sidney Poitier.
In one of the most closely watched races of the Oscars 2026, Michael B Jordan secured the Best Actor award for his performance in Sinners. The announcement was greeted with a standing ovation inside the Dolby Theatre as the actor accepted his first Academy Award.
Michael B Jordan Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2026
During his acceptance speech, gratitude toward his family and collaborators was expressed by Jordan, who reflected on the journey that led him to the moment.
“God is good,” was said by Jordan as he began his speech. His parents were acknowledged on stage, with appreciation being extended to his mother and father for their support throughout his career. It was also noted that his father had travelled from Ghana to attend the ceremony.
Thanks were also offered to Warner Bros and director Ryan Coogler. Appreciation for their belief in original storytelling was highlighted during the speech. Coogler was described by Jordan as both a collaborator and a close friend whose support had been instrumental to the film’s success.
Tribute to Industry Trailblazers
Recognition was also given to several Black actors who previously won the Best Actor Oscar. Jordan noted that his achievement had been made possible because of artists who had paved the way in Hollywood.
“I stand here because of the people who came before me,” was stated by Jordan, while acknowledging Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Halle Berry was also mentioned among the influential figures described as “giants” and “greats”.
Jordan further thanked audiences and colleagues for their continued support, saying that faith placed in his career would continue to motivate him.
From early roles to Oscar glory
Jordan’s acting career began at the age of 12 with an appearance on The Cosby Show. Early recognition followed through roles in All My Children and Friday Night Lights. His breakthrough performance arrived in 2013 with Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station.
The actor later gained global fame through major films including Fantastic Four, Creed and Black Panther, where he portrayed the villain Erik Killmonger.
Jordan attended the ceremony with his family, including his parents Donna and Michael A Jordan and siblings Khalid and Jamila. The Academy Awards 2026 ceremony took place on March 15.