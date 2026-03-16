Oscars 2026: Michael B Jordan Wins Best Actor At Oscars 2026 For Sinners, Thanks Family

Michael B Jordan won Best Actor at the Oscars 2026 for his role in Sinners. During his emotional speech, the actor thanked his family, collaborators and earlier Black Oscar winners who paved the way.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Won The Lead Actor Oscar For Sinners. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Michael B Jordan wins Best Actor at the Oscars 2026 for his role in Sinners.

  • The actor thanks his family, Ryan Coogler and Warner Bros in his speech.

  • Jordan pays tribute to Black Oscar winners including Sidney Poitier.

In one of the most closely watched races of the Oscars 2026, Michael B Jordan secured the Best Actor award for his performance in Sinners. The announcement was greeted with a standing ovation inside the Dolby Theatre as the actor accepted his first Academy Award.

Michael B Jordan Wins Best Actor at Oscars 2026

During his acceptance speech, gratitude toward his family and collaborators was expressed by Jordan, who reflected on the journey that led him to the moment.

“God is good,” was said by Jordan as he began his speech. His parents were acknowledged on stage, with appreciation being extended to his mother and father for their support throughout his career. It was also noted that his father had travelled from Ghana to attend the ceremony.

Ryan Coogler Wins First Oscar - Instagram
Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Thanks were also offered to Warner Bros and director Ryan Coogler. Appreciation for their belief in original storytelling was highlighted during the speech. Coogler was described by Jordan as both a collaborator and a close friend whose support had been instrumental to the film’s success.

Related Content
Ryan Coogler Wins First Oscar - Instagram
Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race
Oscars 2026 Best Actor - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race
Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash From Opera Industry - YouTube
Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum
Related Content

Tribute to Industry Trailblazers

Recognition was also given to several Black actors who previously won the Best Actor Oscar. Jordan noted that his achievement had been made possible because of artists who had paved the way in Hollywood.

“I stand here because of the people who came before me,” was stated by Jordan, while acknowledging Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Halle Berry was also mentioned among the influential figures described as “giants” and “greats”.

Jordan further thanked audiences and colleagues for their continued support, saying that faith placed in his career would continue to motivate him.

From early roles to Oscar glory

Jordan’s acting career began at the age of 12 with an appearance on The Cosby Show. Early recognition followed through roles in All My Children and Friday Night Lights. His breakthrough performance arrived in 2013 with Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station.

The actor later gained global fame through major films including Fantastic Four, Creed and Black Panther, where he portrayed the villain Erik Killmonger.

Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race

BY Debanjan Dhar

Jordan attended the ceremony with his family, including his parents Donna and Michael A Jordan and siblings Khalid and Jamila. The Academy Awards 2026 ceremony took place on March 15.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  2. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  4. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

  5. BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  3. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  4. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  2. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  3. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  4. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  5. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran

  4. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  5. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz