Oscars 2026: The Singers And Two People Exchanging Saliva Share Short Film Award

A rare tie occurred at the Oscars 2026 as The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva jointly won Best Live Action Short Film. The surprise announcement was made by Kumail Nanjiani, marking the first Oscar tie in more than a decade.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
The Singers And Two People Exchanging Saliva
The Singers And Two People Exchanging Saliva Tie For Oscars Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Oscars 2026 sees a rare tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

  • The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva share Oscar win.

  • First Academy Awards tie recorded in more than a decade.

A rare moment unfolded at the Oscars 2026 when the Best Live Action Short Film category resulted in a tie. Both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva were declared winners, marking one of the most unexpected announcements of the evening at the 98th Academy Awards.

Rare Oscars 2026 tie in Best Live Action short film category

The announcement was made by actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani while presenting the category. At first, the statement was believed by many in the audience to be part of a joke, as such ties are extremely uncommon in the history of the Academy Awards. However, it was then confirmed that two films had indeed received equal votes from Academy members.

Before revealing the winners, a humorous remark was made by Nanjiani about the unusual situation. “Ironic that the Short Film Oscar’s gonna take twice as long,” it was said by him while addressing the audience.

The 98th Academy Awards Will Take Place On March 15 - Instagram
Oscars 2026: Best Picture Battle Heats Up As Awards Night Nears

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Two short films share the historic win

The first winner to be announced was The Singers, directed by Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt. Shortly after, Two People Exchanging Saliva was also declared a winner, confirming that the category would be shared between the two films.

The moment marked the seventh time in the history of the Academy Awards that a tie has occurred in any category. Ties are extremely rare at the Oscars because winners are determined through a precise voting process conducted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Related Content
Sean Penn in One Battle After Another Still - IMDB
Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another
Oscars Category Fraud - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Category Fraud And Reshuffling Narratives For Winning
Oscars 2026 Best Actor - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race
Best Actress Oscar race - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actress Race
Related Content

The unusual outcome drew strong reactions from the audience at the ceremony, as such announcements have rarely occurred in modern Oscar history.

First Oscar tie in more than a decade

The shared victory also became notable because it was the first tie at the Academy Awards in more than a decade. The previous occurrence had taken place in 2012, making the 2026 ceremony a rare addition to the awards’ long history.

The 98th Academy Awards featured several memorable moments across categories, but the tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.

Oscars 2026 Winners List - Instagram
Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

BY Garima Das

The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  2. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  4. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

  5. BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  3. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  4. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  5. DMK-Led SPA Stages Statewide Protests In Tamil Nadu Over LPG Cylinder Shortage

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  2. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  3. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  4. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  5. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  4. The Myth Of A War Correspondent and The Corporatisation Of War

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz