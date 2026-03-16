Oscars 2026: The Singers And Two People Exchanging Saliva Share Short Film Award

Summary of this article
Oscars 2026 sees a rare tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category.
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva share Oscar win.
First Academy Awards tie recorded in more than a decade.
A rare moment unfolded at the Oscars 2026 when the Best Live Action Short Film category resulted in a tie. Both The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva were declared winners, marking one of the most unexpected announcements of the evening at the 98th Academy Awards.
Rare Oscars 2026 tie in Best Live Action short film category
The announcement was made by actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani while presenting the category. At first, the statement was believed by many in the audience to be part of a joke, as such ties are extremely uncommon in the history of the Academy Awards. However, it was then confirmed that two films had indeed received equal votes from Academy members.
Before revealing the winners, a humorous remark was made by Nanjiani about the unusual situation. “Ironic that the Short Film Oscar’s gonna take twice as long,” it was said by him while addressing the audience.
Two short films share the historic win
The first winner to be announced was The Singers, directed by Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt. Shortly after, Two People Exchanging Saliva was also declared a winner, confirming that the category would be shared between the two films.
The moment marked the seventh time in the history of the Academy Awards that a tie has occurred in any category. Ties are extremely rare at the Oscars because winners are determined through a precise voting process conducted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The unusual outcome drew strong reactions from the audience at the ceremony, as such announcements have rarely occurred in modern Oscar history.
First Oscar tie in more than a decade
The shared victory also became notable because it was the first tie at the Academy Awards in more than a decade. The previous occurrence had taken place in 2012, making the 2026 ceremony a rare addition to the awards’ long history.
The 98th Academy Awards featured several memorable moments across categories, but the tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.
The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday.