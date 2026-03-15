Oscars 2026: Best Picture Battle Heats Up As Awards Night Nears

Summary of this article
The 98th Academy Awards are shaping up to be a tight contest, with One Battle After Another and Sinners emerging as leading Best Picture contenders.
Several acting categories remain unpredictable, with strong performances from stars like Michael B. Jordan and Timothée Chalamet keeping the races open.
The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and will take place in Los Angeles on March 15.
The Oscars 2026 ceremony is set to bring another dramatic close to awards season, with several major categories still too close to call. According to a report by BBC, this year’s race remains unusually competitive, particularly in the acting categories and the coveted Best Picture prize.
While multiple films are nominated across categories, the contest for Best Picture has largely narrowed down to two strong contenders the political thriller One Battle After Another and the vampire horror film Sinners. Both films have built strong momentum through the awards season, making the final result difficult to predict.
Best picture and major contenders
Industry watchers consider One Battle After Another a slight frontrunner after securing several key precursor wins. If the film triumphs, it could also mark a major moment for director Paul Thomas Anderson, who is widely expected to win his first Academy Award for Best Director.
However, Sinners continues to remain a formidable competitor. The film has earned a remarkable 16 nominations, demonstrating strong support within the Academy and positioning it as a possible upset winner on the night.
Acting races remain unpredictable
The acting categories this year have produced some of the most unpredictable results in recent memory.
In the Best Actress category, Irish star Jessie Buckley is widely considered the favourite for her performance in Hamnet, having dominated several awards during the season.
The Best Actor race, however, is far less certain. Performances by Michael B Jordan, Timothée Chalamet and Wagner Moura have all received recognition across different awards ceremonies. In recent weeks, Jordan’s performance in Sinners has gained strong momentum.
Supporting categories remain equally competitive, with actors such as Sean Penn, Amy Madigan and Wunmi Mosaku all emerging as strong contenders.
Who is hosting and presenting?
Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will return to host the ceremony after his widely praised appearance last year.
The event will also feature a wide lineup of presenters, including Nicole Kidman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway and Chris Evans, alongside last year’s acting winners Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña.
Where to watch Oscars 2026 In India
The ceremony will be broadcast in the United States on ABC and streamed on Hulu. According to the report, red carpet coverage begins earlier in the evening before the awards presentation.
For viewers in India, the Academy Awards ceremony will begin early Monday morning, due to the time difference with Los Angeles.
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together filmmakers and performers from across the world for Hollywood’s most prestigious celebration of cinema.