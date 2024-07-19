When the first teaser of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ was released in May, fans got excited to see this expansion of the ‘Dune’ films. Additionally, what upped the ante for Indian fans was when it was reported that actor Tabu would be seen in the web series. The first teaser did not give the audience a glimpse of her character. But the second teaser that was released last night introduces Tabu in a powerful avatar.
The 1:10 minute long teaser of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ is set years before the ‘Dune’ films and it revolves around Bene Gesserit. The web series will revolve around how the Bene Gesserit trains the sisters to gain powers and fight their enemies. The teaser reveals that the more powerful these sisters get, the more enemies they end up making on their way.
Amidst this, a brief glimpse of Tabu as Sister Francesca is shown by the makers. The actor is seen in an all-black attire with a cape and a head cover. Her character does not speak much but she stares straight into the camera with folded arms. The pose exudes a sense of power and authority.
Take a look at the second teaser of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ here.
Reacting to Tabu in ‘Dune: Prophecy’, Indian fans took to the comment section to express their joy. One fan said, “Tabu... Hope her character has a good part to play in the story.” A second fan wrote, “Tabu is a FANTASTIC actor. Arguably the finest actress in India right now, along with Vidya Balan. Hope she has a sizeable role that she can shine in.” A third fan commented, “Tabu is really looking amazing.”
‘Dune: Prophecy’ stars Tabu, Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Chris Mason in key roles. The series will be available to stream from November onwards.