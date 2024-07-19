When the first teaser of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ was released in May, fans got excited to see this expansion of the ‘Dune’ films. Additionally, what upped the ante for Indian fans was when it was reported that actor Tabu would be seen in the web series. The first teaser did not give the audience a glimpse of her character. But the second teaser that was released last night introduces Tabu in a powerful avatar.