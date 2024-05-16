Hollywood

'Dune: Prophecy' Teaser Review: Explore The Origin Of The Bene Gesserit 10,000 Years Before Paul Atreides' Ascension

'Dune: Prophecy' is scheduled to debut this fall on Max.

Still from 'Dune: Prophecy' Teaser Photo: YouTube
Soon after it was announced that renowned actress Tabu will take up a role in the highly anticipated ‘Dune’ prequel series titled ‘Dune: Prophecy,’ creators have unveiled the first teaser. The teaser of the much-awaited Max series premiered during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday.

The official description of the show reads, “10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

The 1-minute-34-seconds teaser offers sneak peeks of different characters and introduces viewers to the Bene Gesserit world, taking place 10,000 years before the events of the ‘Dune’ movie. The series follows the adventures of two Harkonnen sisters as they face major challenges and establish the basis for the controversial yet respected Bene Gesserit. In the teaser, we witness the beginnings of this sect as they start to exert their power in the Imperium, under the leadership of Valya.

While the teaser may not divulge extensive details, initial impressions seem to be extremely promising. While it aligns closely with the cinematic experience offered by the movies directed by Denis Villeneuve, there’s also considerable pressure to match the high standards set by these films. The show is clearly maintaining the grandeur and depth of the ‘Dune’ universe. With its superb casting choices, storyline, and impactful dialogue delivery, the show has already generated high expectations. Deep down, I’m just really hoping for the makers to delve into two things: first, the cause of the rift between House Atreides and House Harkonnen and second, the Bene Gesserit’s true abilities. Additionally, since it’s based on the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’ penned by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, so one can really hope for it to be a faithful adaptation. But overall, it looks to be a visual masterpiece with a strong premise.

In addition to Tabu, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ showcases a stellar ensemble cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

The series pledges to deliver a captivating journey through power, prophecy, and the rich tapestry across six episodes. While a specific premiere date is yet to be announced, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ is scheduled to debut this fall on Max.

