Hollywood

'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu Lands A Recurring Role In Max Series, To Play A 'Strong, Intelligent' Character

Indian actress Tabu has bagged a major role in the television series, 'Dune: Prophecy,' which serves as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune.'

Vogue
Tabu Photo: Vogue
info_icon

Basking in the glow of her flourishing professional journey, renowned actress Tabu is poised to embark on another exciting international venture. In an exclusive scoop obtained by Variety, the prequel series ‘Dune: Prophecy’ has roped in the esteemed actress for a recurring role.

Tabu will be taking on a recurring role of Sister Francesca, who is “strong, intelligent, and alluring,” and “leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital,” as per Variety.

Initially commissioned in 2019 with the title ‘Dune: The Sisterhood,’ the series draws inspiration from the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’ penned by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The official logline reads, “Set within the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

In addition to the Filmfare Award winner, the recurring roles include Josh Heuston and Edward Davis. Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason round up the main cast.

The announcement of ‘Dune: Prophecy’ coincided with the original release date of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ scheduled for November 2023. Originally, Denis Villeneuve, who was directing the movies, was also set to helm the series. However, the project underwent several creative shifts as Villeneuve decided to step away from the series, and instead, Anna Foerster joined as the director for multiple episodes.

Both Max and Legendary Television are working together to produce the series.

An exact premiere date for the series has not been announced yet, but it is anticipated to release in late 2024.

