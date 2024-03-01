After the resounding success of ‘Dune: Part One’, the sequel of this Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet starrer comes to the theatre this weekend. The director, Denis Villeneuve, revealed that he had working on the story of ‘Dune’ for a long time. In a recent interview, he mentioned that he had begun storyboarding for the film adaptation of the Frank Herbert book when he was a teenager.
During his appearance on NPR’s ‘Fresh Air’, Denis Villeneuve revealed that he had read Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ for the first time when he was 13. He mentioned that he was so moved by the story that he joined hands with his childhood best friend, Nicolas Kadima, and they began storyboarding an imagined movie adaptation of the book.
Villeneuve said, “Nicolas was a very good artist, so he did the drawing, and I would tell the stories, and we just created worlds together like that as two kids.”
The hard work they put into this passion project paid off. In an earlier interview, ‘Dune’s production designer - Patrice Vermette - said, “Denis has different storyboard options for every scene, and he lives with those up on his wall during preproduction — experimenting with the mood, economy of shots and the tempo — until he knows he’s got it exactly right.”
Speaking about ‘Dune: Part Two’, Villeneuve said, “The boy (Paul Atreides) is an old teenager in ‘Part One,’ so he’s a, let’s say, victim of the events. He has no control. He’s just trying to survive. In ‘Part Two,’ it’s totally the opposite. He became active, he became a guerrilla fighter, and take [sic] control of his own destiny.” ‘Dune: Part 2’ stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Javier Bardem in lead roles.