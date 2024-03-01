After the resounding success of ‘Dune: Part One’, the sequel of this Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet starrer comes to the theatre this weekend. The director, Denis Villeneuve, revealed that he had working on the story of ‘Dune’ for a long time. In a recent interview, he mentioned that he had begun storyboarding for the film adaptation of the Frank Herbert book when he was a teenager.