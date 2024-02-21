Austin Butler Reveals ‘Dune 2’ Set ‘Became A Microwave’: People Were Passing Out From Heat Stroke

The Oscar nominated actor joins the epic franchise as Feyd-Rautha, the cruel and sadistic younger nephew of and heir to Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard). Butler told Entertainment Weekly that heat stroke impacted several people on set during his first week of shooting.

He said, quoted by Variety: “It was 110 degrees (43.3°C) and so hot. I had the bald cap on, and it was between two sound stages that were just these grey boxes of 200-foot walls and sand. It became like a microwave. There were people passing out from heat stroke. And that was just my first week.”