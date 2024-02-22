Florence Pugh: Got To Hang Out With Christopher Walken For Two Weeks On ‘Dune 2’ Set

Actress Florence Pugh, who will be seen in award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’, is over the moon spending time with Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken on set.

Sharing her excitement about joining the ‘Dune’ world, Pugh said: "It was quite possibly the most thrilling welcome to a world I think I have ever experienced, and probably ever will experience. I'd always wondered if they’d ever make those huge epics again, and then ‘Dune’ came out and it truly was an epic. Joining it has been huge, and being able to walk onto the sets and being able to be a part of Denis Villeneuve’s imagination is quite an experience.”