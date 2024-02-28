Following the success of the hit Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya movie ‘Dune’, Denis Villeneuve is back with the sequel. Titled ‘Dune: Part Two’, the movie is set to release this month. Ahead of the release of the film, it was rumoured that Anya Taylor-Joy would be a part of the sequel. But the makers had not confirmed it. The news was confirmed when the Argentinian actress was seen at the London premiere of the film. In a recent interview, Denis Villeneuve revealed why he kept this casting a secret.
Fans were surprised when they saw Anya Taylor-Joy in a white veiled outfit at the London premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two.’ Taylor-Joy’s appearance on the red carpet confirmed that the actor is a part of the sequel. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Denis Villeneuve revealed why he kept this news a secret. He revealed that he wanted to see how long they could keep this under wraps. Additionally, he wanted it to be a secret because he wanted to surprise his fans.
Villeneuve said, “I think that Hollywood is the most-gossipy town on earth and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret. We did it. It was a special unit. We went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy. I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans.”
‘Dune: Part Two’ will see a set of fresh faces that include Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux. They will join Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebbeca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista in the sequel. The movie is set to release on March 1 and Villeneuve already has plans for the third film in mind.