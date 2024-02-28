Following the success of the hit Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya movie ‘Dune’, Denis Villeneuve is back with the sequel. Titled ‘Dune: Part Two’, the movie is set to release this month. Ahead of the release of the film, it was rumoured that Anya Taylor-Joy would be a part of the sequel. But the makers had not confirmed it. The news was confirmed when the Argentinian actress was seen at the London premiere of the film. In a recent interview, Denis Villeneuve revealed why he kept this casting a secret.