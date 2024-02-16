In an already star-studded cast for Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated ‘Dune: Part Two,’ there has been an addition. With rumours going on for a while, it seems that actress Anya Taylor-Joy has officially been added to the ensemble. Making an unexpected appearance at the dune-themed red carpet in Leicester Square, she surprised attendees at the London premiere of the film.
Making a striking appearance on the red carpet adorned in a deep-neck bridal-inspired cream-coloured outfit, complemented with a veil-like head wrap, the Golden Globe-winning actress peaked speculation among fans, who started to wonder whether she has a role to play in the film. Now, as per Variety, the ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star plays a significant character, a role that has been carefully kept under wraps to avoid any spoilers.
Talking to Warner Bros. U.K. from the red carpet, the 27-year-old stated, “You’ll have to see the film,” but confirmed she is starring in it. “Having seen it, this is probably one of the best movies I’ve seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it, it’s incredible,” she added. “This is a dream come true, you know? The books are incredible but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
The upcoming film, which is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, will feature some new faces including Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Léa Seydoux alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. Returning from the 2021 installment are Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.
Several of the movie’s stars showcased their fashion on the red carpet at the London premiere. Check out the cast pic here:
Since the first ‘Dune’ film achieved immediate success, grossing over $400 million at worldwide box office collections and bagging six Academy Awards, the anticipation for what’s to come has increased significantly, with expectations rising high. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 1, 2024.