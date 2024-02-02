Denis Villeneuve Declares 'Dune 3' As His Final Movie In The Franchise: Should Be The Last One For Me

He told TIME magazine in an interview, “‘Dune Messiah’ should be the last ‘Dune’ movie for me.” The director, who is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Dune: Part Two’ said that his adaptation of the novels are based on a lifelong passion of his for the subject. “I was trying to be, as a filmmaker, as invisible as possible,” he said of the first ‘Dune’ film, released in 2021, adding, “I tried my best to keep the poetry of the book, the atmosphere, the colours, the smell, everything that I felt when I read the book. I tried.”