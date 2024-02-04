Austin Butler Says Not Having Eyebrows In 'Dune: Part Two' Feels 'Liberating'

Star Austin Butler has shared that it was "liberating not having eyebrows" in his upcoming film 'Dune: Part Two'.

The 32-year-old actor shared insight into his transformation when appearing in an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

He said: "It was so liberating not having eyebrows... You don't realise how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined."

Butler went on to divulge that he didn't even need to shave his eyebrows for the role, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was going to a job right after," he said.