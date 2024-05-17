Hollywood

Tabu Opens Up About Working In 'Dune: Prophecy', Says She Is 'Thrilled' To Be A Part Of The Franchise

In a recent interview, Tabu opened up about how she feels to play a role in 'Dune: Prophecy.' She has been roped in to play Sister Francesca.

Bollywood actress Tabu Photo: X
Tabu is currently basking in the success of ‘Crew’ where she played the role of flight attendant Geeta Sethi. Amidst this success, she recently made news when it was revealed that she has been roped in to play a pivotal character in ‘Dune: Prophecy.’ The actor will be playing the role of Sister Francesca and will share the screen with Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and Johdi May. In a recent interview, she opened up about this opportunity.

In a statement that was shared with Pinkvilla, Tabu opened up about the opportunity to work in ‘Dune: Prophecy.’ She mentioned that the series will be available to stream on JioCinema. She spoke about how excited she was to join a team of talented artists. She said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the massive global franchise, 'Dune: Prophecy', and to be working with some of the most brilliant creators, actors, and crew in the industry. I am looking forward to bringing the show to the homes and hearts of the audience through JioCinema.”

Tabu’s character of Sister Francesca draws from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel, ‘Sisterhood of Dune.’ Her character is depicted as strong, intelligent, and captivating. The narrative follows Francesca as she awakens and returns to the Palace, where she once held the Emperor's favor. Her return unsettles the political equilibrium and leads to a tale filled with resilience and human emotions.

Set in the vast universe of Dune, originally conceived by author Frank Herbert, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ revolves around the journey of two Harkonnen sisters. They face dreadful adversaries that threaten humanity's future and work towards founding the sect- Bene Gesserit.

‘Dune: Prophecy’ will also star Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin in important roles.

Still from 'Dune: Prophecy' Teaser - YouTube
'Dune: Prophecy' Teaser Review: Explore The Origin Of The Bene Gesserit 10,000 Years Before Paul Atreides' Ascension

BY Pushpangi Raina

