In a statement that was shared with Pinkvilla, Tabu opened up about the opportunity to work in ‘Dune: Prophecy.’ She mentioned that the series will be available to stream on JioCinema. She spoke about how excited she was to join a team of talented artists. She said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the massive global franchise, 'Dune: Prophecy', and to be working with some of the most brilliant creators, actors, and crew in the industry. I am looking forward to bringing the show to the homes and hearts of the audience through JioCinema.”