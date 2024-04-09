Rhea Kapoor Shares Plans For 'Crew' Sequel With Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon; Confirms 'Veere De Wedding 2'

In a conversation with Variety, Rhea Kapoor discussed the possibility of a sequel for ‘Crew.’ She confessed to feeling apprehensive about sequels, acknowledging that her fear even annoys producer Ektaa R Kapoor. “But this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy,” she said, adding, “There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it.”