Rhea Kapoor Shares Plans For 'Crew' Sequel With Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon; Confirms 'Veere De Wedding 2'

If you loved watching Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Crew’ and want more of it, worry not, as the film’s co-producer Rhea Kapoor has confirmed that they have an idea for a sequel and are considering turning the film into a franchise.
In a conversation with Variety, Rhea Kapoor discussed the possibility of a sequel for ‘Crew.’ She confessed to feeling apprehensive about sequels, acknowledging that her fear even annoys producer Ektaa R Kapoor. “But this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy,” she said, adding, “There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it.”
Advertisement
Rhea truly believes that the second part could be “really fun because the end is open ended.” Ektaa also chimed in and stated, “Look at these three women, they are hitting it off with each other, the chemistry is banging.”
However, ‘Crew’ is not Rhea Kapoor’s first venture into an all-female comedy movie. The producer has previously worked on the 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding.’
Rhea and Ektaa, who had worked together on this film as well, confirmed that they’re working on its sequel. The film starred Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.
“It’s a work in progress, but it’s happening and it’s exciting. It’s going to take a bit, but I feel like we’re getting there. It’s a rediscovery of what the spirit of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ was, so it’s not going to be what people expect,” Rhea said of the movie’s sequel, adding that she’s going to take her own sweet to make it, when it’s just right.
Advertisement
But so far, no announcements regarding either of the two sequels have been made yet.