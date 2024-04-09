Art & Entertainment

Rhea Kapoor Shares Plans For 'Crew' Sequel With Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon; Confirms 'Veere De Wedding 2'

Rhea Kapoor has opened up about the possibility of a sequel to 'Crew' and also discussed the second part of 'Veere Di Wedding.'

Advertisement

IMDb%2C%20Instagram
'Crew', Rhea Kapoor, 'Veere De Wedding' Photo: IMDb, Instagram
info_icon

If you loved watching Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Crew’ and want more of it, worry not, as the film’s co-producer Rhea Kapoor has confirmed that they have an idea for a sequel and are considering turning the film into a franchise.

In a conversation with Variety, Rhea Kapoor discussed the possibility of a sequel for ‘Crew.’ She confessed to feeling apprehensive about sequels, acknowledging that her fear even annoys producer Ektaa R Kapoor. “But this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy,” she said, adding, “There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it.”

Advertisement

Rhea truly believes that the second part could be “really fun because the end is open ended.” Ektaa also chimed in and stated, “Look at these three women, they are hitting it off with each other, the chemistry is banging.”

%27Crew%27
'Crew' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

However, ‘Crew’ is not Rhea Kapoor’s first venture into an all-female comedy movie. The producer has previously worked on the 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding.’

Rhea and Ektaa, who had worked together on this film as well, confirmed that they’re working on its sequel. The film starred Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

%27Veere%20De%20Wedding%27
'Veere De Wedding' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

“It’s a work in progress, but it’s happening and it’s exciting. It’s going to take a bit, but I feel like we’re getting there. It’s a rediscovery of what the spirit of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ was, so it’s not going to be what people expect,” Rhea said of the movie’s sequel, adding that she’s going to take her own sweet to make it, when it’s just right.

Advertisement

But so far, no announcements regarding either of the two sequels have been made yet.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  2. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  4. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  5. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  6. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  7. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him
  8. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' To 'Aavesham', 10 Theatrical Releases That You Can Watch On This Festival