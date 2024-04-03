Kriti Sanon On Possibility Of ‘Crew’ Sequel With Tabu, Kareena Kapoor: We Would Genuinely Love To Be Back

Heist comedy ‘Crew’, helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, has been raking in moolah ever since it released on March 29. It has crossed Rs 70 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. It has been written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri.
Now during an interaction with news agency PTI, Kriti was asked about the sequel to her latest release ‘Crew’, to which she said that it 'puts a lot of pressure on the writers'. Kriti added that since people are loving the ‘Crew’, the team would love to be back and do something fun.
She mentioned, “It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so. It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content."
Kriti, who plays the role of Divya Rana in the film, added that in today’s time, a film does not have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the cinema halls. Talking about ‘Crew’, she said, “We haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting.”
In the heist comedy, Kriti, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor feature as three air hostesses, whose future seems uncertain when the airline Kohinoor they work for gets on the verge of bankruptcy. However, things take a turn for them when they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. ‘Crew’ is backed by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures.
After ‘Crew’, Kriti is set up for her next release ‘Do Patti’, which marks her production debut.