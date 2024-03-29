'Crew' Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon Shine In This Well-Crafted Heist Comedy

From 'Ocean's 8', 'Hustlers' to 'Mad Money' among others, we have seen several Hollywood heist films before, but in Bollywood we hardly see any precedent for a heist comedy or an all-women-led heist movie. Amidst all the political, social, action dramas, and biopics releasing these days, 'Crew' that hit the theatres today (March 29), is like a breath of fresh air. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon play the leading ladies in this heist comedy thriller set in the world of commercial aviation. They are the sassy flight attendants who will take you on an outrageous fun ride. What makes 'Crew' interesting is that we get to see three actresses from three generations leading the show. In case you are wondering if this movie is worth watching in theatres or not, here’s all that you need to know about it.
'Crew': Story
Tabu, Kareena and Kriti work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines which has piled up huge debts under the ownership of Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee). Jasmine (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Geeta (Tabu), and Divya (Kriti Sanon) work for Kohinoor Airlines, who are fed up of their jobs due to low pay and pressure of their work. Not only the trio, 4000 other employees of the airlines are unpaid for six months. Jasmine passed away at a very young age and she lives with her maternal grandfather (Kulbhushan Kharbanda). She knows the fact the 'money is everything'. Geeta stays with her husband Arun (Kapil Sharma) and they are also having a decent lifestyle. Divya, has got her pilot license but she couldn't get the job of a pilot due to recession. She lied to her family that she is a pilot. All three are working hard however they are facing financial issues due to non-payment of their salaries. Then comes the twist in the story. One day, on their way to Al Burj, their colleague Rajvanshi (Rammakant Daayama) collapses mid-flight. They then discover he was helping smuggle gold biscuits as they find bars of gold biscuits attached to his vest. The ladies want to give into temptation and they steal the gold but they decide not to. Upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport, they meet customs officer Jaiveer (Diljit Dosanjh), an old friend of Divya. On the other hand, there are reports running in the news channels that Kohinoor Airways is going through a financial crunch. Vijay Walia, dismisses the reports and says that all the dues of his employees will be paid. But the truth comes out. On day, Kohinoor Airlines' HR, Mittal Mittal (Rajesh Sharma), who is also an old friend of Geeta, reveals that Kohinoor Airways has gone bankrupt. This news leaves all three stumped. When they find out that they won't get their salaries ever, they finally decide to smuggle gold biscuits like their senior. What happens next, is what the film is all about.
'Crew': Performances
Full marks to Kareena, Tabu and Kriti for their performances. After watching movies like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Jaane Jaan', I was missing the light-hearted, funny Bebo. All thanks to Rhea Kapoor getting Kareena on board to play this feisty persona. Not to miss, she looks gorgeous in the get-up of a cabin crew. She will tickle your funny bones with her dialogues. It's a pleasure to see Tabu with her glamour avatar and I must say she has the best comic timing and her expressions are like cherry on the cake. Tabu has impressed me out of all three ladies. Being the junior most off-screen and on-screen, Kriti doesn't seem to be lost in the crowd. She delivers her best with her versatility. The charming Diljit Dosanjh who has less screen space, steals my heart with his adorable persona. Kapil Sharma, also does justice to his role with whatever screen space he has been allotted. Rajesh Sharma and Saswata Chatterjee also get full marks for their roles.
‘Crew’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
For those unaware, 'Crew' is Rajesh A Krishnan’s second movie after 'Lootcase' (2020). Krishnan has beautifully handled his heroines in this buddy comedy. These women are sensitive who cares and be with each other through thick and thin. Though it's a women-led film, Krishnan also gives space to the males. Kapil plays a supportive husband while Diljit Dosanjh is also no less in playing a dashing date for Kriti Sanon. What makes 'Crew' stands out is that, it shows the unapologetically four women who are not just talking about sex, boyfriends, feminism, etc (like other women-led films or shows). There are more to it.
The background score by John Stewart Eduri is hands down great. The different versions of the instrumental theme of 'Choli' playing in the background elevates the screenplay. Costume designers, Manisha Melwani, Chandni Whabi, Meagan Concessio and Abhilasha Devnani Baweja pass the test for making the ladies look so glam and gorgeous. I am not impressed with the VFX. Editing is well-defined and clear.
Songs which serve as a life to any Bollywood movie, are quite peppy. Tracks like 'Ghagra' and 'Choli' have already become music lovers' favourite. The recreated version of 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai' is also catchy. The visuals in these songs make it watchable in the big screens.
‘Crew’: Cast & Crew
Director: Rajesh Krishan
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma
Available On: Theatre
Duration: 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 32 seconds
‘Crew’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes. The movie can be watched by audiences of every generation.
Outlook’s Verdict
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti entertained me to the core in this outrageous heist comedy. Thanks to Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor for backing such a fresh stuff. This light-hearted comedy was much needed in today's time. 'Crew' has everything we want in a comedy-frivolous, entertaining and glamour. I am going with 3 stars.