'Crew' Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon Shine In This Well-Crafted Heist Comedy

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines which has piled up huge debts under the ownership of Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee). Jasmine (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Geeta (Tabu), and Divya (Kriti Sanon) work for Kohinoor Airlines, who are fed up of their jobs due to low pay and pressure of their work. Not only the trio, 4000 other employees of the airlines are unpaid for six months. Jasmine passed away at a very young age and she lives with her maternal grandfather (Kulbhushan Kharbanda). She knows the fact the 'money is everything'. Geeta stays with her husband Arun (Kapil Sharma) and they are also having a decent lifestyle. Divya, has got her pilot license but she couldn't get the job of a pilot due to recession. She lied to her family that she is a pilot. All three are working hard however they are facing financial issues due to non-payment of their salaries. Then comes the twist in the story. One day, on their way to Al Burj, their colleague Rajvanshi (Rammakant Daayama) collapses mid-flight. They then discover he was helping smuggle gold biscuits as they find bars of gold biscuits attached to his vest. The ladies want to give into temptation and they steal the gold but they decide not to. Upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport, they meet customs officer Jaiveer (Diljit Dosanjh), an old friend of Divya. On the other hand, there are reports running in the news channels that Kohinoor Airways is going through a financial crunch. Vijay Walia, dismisses the reports and says that all the dues of his employees will be paid. But the truth comes out. On day, Kohinoor Airlines' HR, Mittal Mittal (Rajesh Sharma), who is also an old friend of Geeta, reveals that Kohinoor Airways has gone bankrupt. This news leaves all three stumped. When they find out that they won't get their salaries ever, they finally decide to smuggle gold biscuits like their senior. What happens next, is what the film is all about.