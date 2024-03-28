‘Aadujeevitham’ Aka ‘The Goat Life’ Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Career Best Performance Is A Niche Watch

Back in 2008, when Benyamin released his Malayalam novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, he never would have imagined that it would take so many years for the story to be translated to screen. Since 2008, National Film Award winning filmmaker Blessy has been working slowly and steadily on this and finally after a lot of efforts the film finally went on floors in 2018. While Suriya was approached first for the film, he couldn’t commit a year and a half’s time for this project due to conflicts with other project dates. It was then that the film went to Prithviraj Sukumaran, and he has been with it since 2008. After a lot of delays the film finally hit theatres, and is touted to be one of the biggest productions to be hitting screens this year.