US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Determined To Bounce Back After First Round Exit At Flushing Meadows

The 2021 US Open champion lost in five sets to Benjamin Bonzi, who also knocked Medvedev out in the first round at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket after losing to Benjamin Bonzi
Daniil Medvedev has already turned his attention to the 2026 season after a frustrating first-round exit at the US Open.

The 2021 US Open champion lost in five sets to Benjamin Bonzi, who also knocked Medvedev out in the first round at Wimbledon.

Those wins saw Bonzi become the first player in the Open Era to defeat a grand slam champion in the opening men's singles matches at consecutive grand slam events.

Medvedev has had a nightmare season at grand slams, also failing to win at the French Open while only reaching the second round at the Australian Open.

The former world number one released his anger by smashing his racket following his defeat, but he is now looking ahead to the future.

“I'm playing bad and in important moments, even worse,” Medvedev said of his 2025 Grand Slam season.

“Everything: serve, return, volley, whatever. I just need to play better, and I'm going to try to do it next year.”

After losing the first two sets 6-3 7-5, Medvedev was spurred on by the crowd after an unusual situation involving a photographer.

As Bonzi was serving on match point, a photographer moved onto the court surface between the Frenchman’s first and second serve.

The umpire awarded Bonzi another first serve, which angered both Medvedev and the crowd at Flushing Meadows.

The match was delayed for six minutes due to crowd noise, but it provided motivation for Medvedev as the former champion won the third 7-6 (7-5) before flying through the fourth at 6-0.

Medvedev denied both being angry with the photographer and forcing the crowd to continue making noise to distract Bonzi.

“I was not upset with the photographer, it was nothing special,” Medvedev added.

“Every time there’s a sound from the stands between serves, there is never a second serve. But well, that helped me get back into the match. It was a fun moment to live. I wasn’t upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision.

“At one moment I asked them [the fans] to stop. But they didn’t. I thought ‘ok let’s try to control them to stop.’ But they didn’t want to stop. So whatever.

“But he had a moment, like I think, as you say six minutes, but one time after three minutes, he had a moment where he could serve and one guy would whistle and he didn’t serve. His problem.

“I just expressed my emotions, my unhappiness with the decision, and then the crowd did what they did without me asking them too much.”

