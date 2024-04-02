Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the undisputed queen of Indian Cinema ever since she made her debut in ‘Refugee’ over two decades ago. With each and every character she has portrayed on screen, she has never been afraid to walk the unknown path, and has always set new benchmarks with her choice of films.
And guess what? Be it Geet or Poo, she has made everyone fall in love with her iconic characters in films, which have turned out to be glorious box office successes. Now her recent release, ‘Crew’, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, has witnessed the highest ever opening for a female led film in the history of Bollywood. With its first Monday figures, the film’s domestic total stands at over Rs 36 crore.
Now as we celebrate the one and only Kareena Kapoor Khan, check out the top favourite characters from the actors’ filmography:
‘Jab We Met’
One of the most iconic romantic comedies in Bollywood, the film is known for Kareena’s portrayal of Geet, which is now etched in our hearts forever and has got a cult status over the years. Every girl at the time wanted to be Geet when the film released back in 2007, and every girl of this generation too is fond of the character.
‘3 Idiots’
Kareena’s portrayal of Pia added a tinge of love and humour to this much-loved film. The innocence with which she delivered some of the biggest life lessons was unmatched. Despite the film being centred around the three leading actors - Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan, the story needed Kareena’s picture perfect portrayal of Pia.
‘Veere Di Wedding’
Kareena as Kalindi gave yet another fantastic performance in this all-female led cast. With an effortless grace, she reminded the audience yet again that there is NO ONE like Kareena Kapoor Khan.
‘Jaane Jaan’
Kareena made her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, on Netflix. Her portrayal of Maya Dsouza was a reserved and brave performance, and it further cemented her position as one of the most versatile actresses in showbiz.
‘Crew’
Kareena has managed to slay once again in this heist comedy, thanks to her impeccable comic timing and her trademark charm. Along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Kareena stood out in this all-female led film reminding the viewers once again of her box office draw.