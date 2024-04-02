‘Crew’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Film Passes Crucial Monday Test

On its fourth day of release at the box office, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Crew’ did not disappoint and passed the crucial Monday test. The comedy-heist film has clearly found acceptance with the audience, and it looks like the film will sail smoothly through the coming weeks. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Crew’ collected Rs 4.50 cr on day four.
While the film had an impressive weekend, the Monday numbers have cemented the film at the box office. The film took an opening of Rs 10.28 crore net, thanks to the Good Friday holiday. Over the next few days, ‘Crew’ performed even better, collecting Rs 10.87 crore and Rs 11.45 crore India nett on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. With its Monday figures, the film’s domestic total stands at over Rs 36 crore.
Coming to its global box office collections, the film has been performing decently. It minted $2.8 Million (Rs 23 crore) till the weekend, and witnessed a worldwide opening weekend gross to Rs 62 crore. With Monday collections, the worldwide box office is likely to cross Rs 70 crore.
It would not be wrong to say that ‘Crew’ is expected to see a strong first week at the box office, and have a stronger second weekend as well since there are o new releases on the coming Friday. Other films at the box office currently are ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’, with both of them performing well. ‘Crew’ can have a free run till the two big Eid releases — Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, ‘Crew’ is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.