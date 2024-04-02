‘Crew’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Film Passes Crucial Monday Test

It would not be wrong to say that ‘Crew’ is expected to see a strong first week at the box office, and have a stronger second weekend as well since there are o new releases on the coming Friday. Other films at the box office currently are ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’, with both of them performing well. ‘Crew’ can have a free run till the two big Eid releases — Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’.