‘Crew’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu’s Film Mints 37.5 Crore Worldwide

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s much-awaited film ‘Crew’ released on March 29, and made the most of the long weekend, starting from the Good Friday holiday. The film has collected Rs 29.25 crore in India in the first weekend. ‘Crew’ is also the third highest earner of 2024 post its first weekend, and is only behind Hrithik Roshan's ‘Fighter’ and Ajay Devgn's ‘Shaitaan’.