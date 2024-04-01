Art & Entertainment

‘Crew’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu’s Film Mints 37.5 Crore Worldwide

‘Crew’ kicked off its box office journey by collecting Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, and benefitted from the Good Friday holiday.

Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Photo: Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s much-awaited film ‘Crew’ released on March 29, and made the most of the long weekend, starting from the Good Friday holiday. The film has collected Rs 29.25 crore in India in the first weekend. ‘Crew’ is also the third highest earner of 2024 post its first weekend, and is only behind Hrithik Roshan's ‘Fighter’ and Ajay Devgn's ‘Shaitaan’.

The film witnessed a strong opening and the numbers increased over the weekend. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Crew’ collected Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday, and the film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 29.25 crore. The film’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 37.5 crore.

Coming to its occupancy, ‘Crew’ witnessed a 29.93 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, and the evening shows boasted a maximum occupancy of 41.57 percent. ‘Crew’ started its box office journey by raking in Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, thanks to the Good Friday holiday. It saw a 5.41 percent increase in Saturday collected, and minted Rs 9.75 crore. ‘Crew’ has enjoyed a successful first weekend at the box office, but the film is yet to pass the crucial Monday test.

Upon its release, ‘Crew’ didn’t clash with any Hindi film, but it did share its release date with Hollywood flick ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’, which was released a day after Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’. The Prithviraj film has collected Rs 30.10 crore so far in India, while ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ has minted Rs 38.21 crore.

As for ‘Crew’, the film is an important milestone for Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose last theatrical release, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, tanked at the box office, and made Rs 26.6 crore within three days of its release.

