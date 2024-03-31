'Crew' Raises Rs 41.13 Crore In Two Days

Art & Entertainment

Heist comedy "Crew" has grossed Rs 41.13 crore worldwide within two days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan of "Lootcase" fame. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also round out its cast.

"Crew" opened to good reviews on Friday and earned Rs 20.07 crore at the box office. According to the makers, the film added Rs 21.06 crore to its global box office (gross) collection on Saturday.

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the movie on its official X page.

"The sky's the limit! Join our crew as we soar to greater glory! #CrewInCinemasNow #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @KapilSharmaK9," the banner said in the post, adding the film's total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 41.13 crore.

"Crew" follows the story of three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- working for an airline called Kohinoor that is on the verge of bankruptcy and their attempts to keep their head above water.

The film also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor.

