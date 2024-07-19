Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Toronto, Canada and the USA as a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which started in April this year in Vancouver. The mega tour came to an end in Toronto on July 13. Recently, Diljit was accused of not paying his background dancers that performed with him in the tour.
An LA-based entrepreneur named Rajat Batta, who is said to own a few dance institutes, took to his Instagram handle to call out Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly not paying his background dancers during his international tour. He said he is very proud of the 'Lover' singer and his works, but expressed his disappointment claiming that Diljit didn't pay the dancers.
Batta, in his post wrote, ''It’s really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture. Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget''.
After Batta's post went viral, Diljit Dosanjh’s Bhangra teams responded to the allegations and said that did not perform for money but to serve the community. The team called it a “priceless opportunity” to showcase “Punjabi culture on a global stage.”
Their statement read: ''From the moment we were contacted to the final performance, we were enveloped in respect and professionalism by Diljit Dosanjh and his incredible team. This experience was a celebration of monumental representation and global recognition of our hard work, filling our hearts with pride. The love we received from Diljit is something we will cherish forever.''
“Each performance is a tribute to our virsa, preserving the pure folk bhangra traditions we hold dear. Sharing our art form on such a prestigious platform is an invaluable reward in itself,” read the post signed by “All The Bhangra Teams & Captains''.
On the work front, Diljit was recently seen in 'Jatt & Juliet 3' opposite Neeru Bajwa. The movie, released on June 27, is a superhit at the box office.