Kannada actor Darshan has been in police custody along with Pavithra Gowda and his other associates after his name was brought up in the murder of Renuka Swamy. As the investigation is underway, the Bengaluru court has extended their judicial custody till August 1. The court made this decision on July 18.
According to a report by The Telegraph, the court has extended the judicial custody of all the 17 accused in the murder of Renuka Swamy. The decision was taken by a special prosecutor after the accused were presented before the magistrate in a video hearing. The court decided to extend the custody as it believed that releasing the accused while the case was still being investigated might hamper the investigation.
The prosecution has claimed that the accused deliberately destroyed technical, physical, and scientific evidence. As per the report, the prosecutor revealed that Rs 83.65 lakh in cash was seized from the accused. It was also noted that the accused used multiple SIM cards registered under different names to communicate with various individuals before, during, and after the crime.
Darshan and his alleged girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, were arrested by the Bengaluru police on June 11 in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. According to reports, the Kannada actor allegedly ordered Swamy’s murder after he sent vulgar messages to Gowda. Swamy, who was reportedly a fan of Darshan, visited him at his request but was later found dead after he was subjected to severe torture.
The body was discovered near the actor’s residence, which led to the arrest of Darshan and his alleged partner. Post-mortem reports reveal that the victim died from shock and hemorrhage due to multiple blunt injuries.