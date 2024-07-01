South Cinema

Filmmakers Approach Film Chamber With Movie Titles Based On Darshan's Involvement In Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Report

A latest report has revealed that filmmakers have approached the film chamber to register movie titles based on the Darshan fan murder case. The film chamber has turned down the titles.

X
Actor Darshan Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Darshan Thogudeepa is currently under custody for his involvement in the murder of Renuka Swamy in Bangalore. As the case is being investigated by the police, filmmakers have approached the film chamber to register the titles of movies based on this case. However, these proposals have been turned down as the case is still being looked into.

As reported by The Times of India, filmmakers have approached the film chamber with titles like – D-Gang, Pattanagere Shed, and Khaidi No 6106. D-Gang refers to Darshan’s moniker as D-Boss. Pattanagaere Shed is the location where the murder of Renuka Swamy allegedly took place, and Khaidi No 6106 is the under-trial prisoner number that has been assigned to the actor at the Parappana Agrahara Prison.

The report added that the film chamber has rejected the titles and the proposals as the police are still investigating the case. Rocky Somli, who wanted to register ‘D-Gang’ for his film, mentioned that his film is not related to the Darshan fan murder case. He said that he had been working on the film for two years and had enough proof to substantiate his claims.

He said, “We had zeroed in on this title two years ago, and I even have a song composed on similar lines. All this was done way before Darshan was arrested. In fact, it has nothing to do with the ongoing case. After Darshan’s arrest, I saw many news channels running programs with similar titles, and that is when it struck us to register the title before anybody else did. But the film chamber has refused to approve it. We hope we get the title because it was planned two years ago, and we have enough proof to show that.”  

Swamy was found dead in Bengaluru on June 8. He used to work at a pharmacy store. It is reported that he used to send vulgar messages to Pavithra Gowda. This irked Darshan and he allegedly hired men to murder the man. His body was found at a canal in Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru. The actor was arrested on June 11.

