Telugu actor Naga Shaurya has extended his support for Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa who is currently in custody in the alleged murder case of Renukaswamy. Naga took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Darshan. In the pic, the latter is seen tying a watch to the former. Addressing the Kannada superstar as anna (brother), Naga, in his post wrote that Darshan is not 'someone who could ever harm anyone'. He also said that Darshan will be proven innocent.
In his post, Naga Shaurya wrote, "My heart goes out to the family of the deceased, and I genuinely wish them strength during this difficult time (sic)."
The 'Rangabali' actor also wrote that he was 'disappointed to see people rushing to conclusions about this issue.' He wrote, ''Darshan Anna is not someone who could ever harm anyone, even in his worst nightmares. Those who know him well can attest to his generosity, kind-hearted nature, and unwavering commitment to helping others. He has always gone out of his way to support those in need and has been a pillar of strength for many (sic)''.
He added, ''I cannot, even in my darkest fears, accept this news''. Naga also said that he has faith in the judicial system and believes that the truth will come out soon.
The actor concluded his post, ''We must also remember that another family is suffering greatly as well. They deserve privacy and respect during this challenging period. I firmly believe that Anna, known for his integrity and compassion, will be proven innocent and that the real culprit will be brought to justice (sic)'' and added a folded hands emoji.
For those unversed, Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 11 in the alleged murder of the former's fan Renukaswamy. As per police officials, Renukaswamy was sending obscene messages to Gowda that apparently led Darshan to murder him.