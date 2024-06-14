South Cinema

Darshan Arrest Case: Karnataka Film Body Refuses To Ban Actor's Films Amidst Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) held a meeting on Thursday and said that it will won't take any action against Darshan till the police conclude their investigations.

Instagram
Darshan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kannada actor Darshan, who was recently apprehended in alleged murder of Renuka Swamy is currently on 6-day police custody. He is currently being probed for his alleged connection to the murder case. For those unversed, the actor was arrested by the Bengaluru police from Mysuru on June 11. 

Post his arrest, there was a demand for a ban on Darshan's films. As per reports, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has refused to ban actor Darshan's films. The film body held a meeting on Thursday and said that it won't take any action against Darshan till the police conclude their investigations.

Reportedly, KFCC president MN Suresh told reporters, ''We have not taken any decision to ban him from the film industry. No such decision was taken in 2011 too when the actor was involved in a controversy (his wife had charged him with domestic violence). We will wait for the probe to complete.”

He added, “But we have decided to send a delegation to visit the family of the victim, Renukaswamy''.

Recently, Renu Swamy's parents while interacting with the media in Bengaluru, demanded justice for their son and a ban on Darshan in the film industry. Swamy’s father said, ''My son’s wife is pregnant. I am retired and how is she supposed to lead her life?” Ratnaprabha, Renuka Swamy's mother, also accused the actor of being a "thief and criminal". She said, "God should give Darshan enlightenment not to hurt anyone like my son in future''.

As per police officials, Renuka Swamy was allegedly sending obscene messages to Darshan's long-time partner and actress Pavithra Gowda. As per a report in Hindu, Renuka Swamy was called to Darshan's Mysuru farm where the actor allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya.

Along with Darshan, Pavithra and 11 others were also apprehended in the alleged murder of Renuka Swamy.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  2. Is It Time For The NDA Government To Revisit The Agnipath Scheme?
  3. Day In Pics: June 14, 2024
  4. Melodi Memes Reflect ‘Poor’ Level Of Humour In India, Says Priyanka Chaturvedi
  5. Congress Leaders Says Priyanka Gandhi Might Contest From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat: Reports
Entertainment News
  1. Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Has Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Here's How
  2. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Accused Of Cheating Bullion Trader Of Rs 90 Lakhs In Gold Scheme, Court Orders Investigation
  3. Darshan Arrest Case: Karnataka Film Body Refuses To Ban Actor's Films Amidst Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  4. Alia Bhatt's Deepfake GRWM Video Goes Viral For The Third Time, Fans Express Their Concern
  5. Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy With Husband Neeraj Khemka; Couple Expecting 1st Child In October
Sports News
  1. Italy Vs Albania, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Kagiso Rabada Predicts More Competitive Scores In Super Eight Stage
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. Spain Vs Croatia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group B Match
  5. SA Vs NEP, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31 Preview: South Africa Face Nepal In Kingstown
World News
  1. Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip | Details
  2. El Nino Doubles Extreme Rainfall Risk, Sparks Flash Floods In Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan: Report
  3. Boeing 737 Max 8 Encounters Rare 'Dutch Roll' Midair At 32,000 Feet, FAA Investigates : Here's What Happened
  4. Exceptionally Dangerous: What Is TikTok ’Door Kick Challenge’ That Led To The Arrest Of Florida Teens?
  5. Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!