Darshan Arrest Case: Karnataka Film Body Refuses To Ban Actor's Films Amidst Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Post his arrest, there was a demand for a ban on Darshan's films. As per reports, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has refused to ban actor Darshan's films. The film body held a meeting on Thursday and said that it won't take any action against Darshan till the police conclude their investigations.
Reportedly, KFCC president MN Suresh told reporters, ''We have not taken any decision to ban him from the film industry. No such decision was taken in 2011 too when the actor was involved in a controversy (his wife had charged him with domestic violence). We will wait for the probe to complete.”
He added, “But we have decided to send a delegation to visit the family of the victim, Renukaswamy''.
Recently, Renu Swamy's parents while interacting with the media in Bengaluru, demanded justice for their son and a ban on Darshan in the film industry. Swamy’s father said, ''My son’s wife is pregnant. I am retired and how is she supposed to lead her life?” Ratnaprabha, Renuka Swamy's mother, also accused the actor of being a "thief and criminal". She said, "God should give Darshan enlightenment not to hurt anyone like my son in future''.
As per police officials, Renuka Swamy was allegedly sending obscene messages to Darshan's long-time partner and actress Pavithra Gowda. As per a report in Hindu, Renuka Swamy was called to Darshan's Mysuru farm where the actor allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya.
Along with Darshan, Pavithra and 11 others were also apprehended in the alleged murder of Renuka Swamy.