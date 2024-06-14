Darshan Arrest Case: Karnataka Film Body Refuses To Ban Actor's Films Amidst Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Recently, Renu Swamy's parents while interacting with the media in Bengaluru, demanded justice for their son and a ban on Darshan in the film industry. Swamy’s father said, ''My son’s wife is pregnant. I am retired and how is she supposed to lead her life?” Ratnaprabha, Renuka Swamy's mother, also accused the actor of being a "thief and criminal". She said, "God should give Darshan enlightenment not to hurt anyone like my son in future''.