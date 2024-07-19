While Stankovic has disabled the comments on the divorce statement, users took to her other posts to leave such comments. Many also took to other social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook to comment on her. In the divorce statement, the couple said, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”