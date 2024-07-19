Art & Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic Subjected To Backlash And Misogynist Comments Following Announcement Of Split From Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic is facing backlash on social media after she announced her split with Hardik Pandya. The couple had been married for four years.

Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amidst the speculations of divorce, cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic have parted ways. The couple took to their social media last night and issued a joint statement where they confirmed that they are parting ways. They mentioned that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son, Agastya. However, as soon as they announced the split, Stankovic was subjected to intense backlash on social media.

Stankovic was trolled by several social media users. Not just trolling, she was also subjected to vicious sexist and misogynist comments. Many users attacked her for divorcing Pandya, while some also called her out for having a personal agenda against the cricketer. One user wrote, “Dikha diya apna asli roop aaj (You have shown your true colours today).” A second user said, “Well played woman.” A third user commented, “Hardik bhai deserve better than you.”

While Stankovic has disabled the comments on the divorce statement, users took to her other posts to leave such comments. Many also took to other social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook to comment on her. In the divorce statement, the couple said, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” they added.

The speculations of their split started floating on social media after Stankovic removed Pandya from her name on Instagram. Following this, the couple was often seen separately. She was not seen at the IPL matches and the World Cup party. She was also absent at the Ambani-Merchant wedding where Pandya was seen hanging out with other celebrities. They had tied the knot in May 2020.

