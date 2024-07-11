Serbian actor and model Natasa Stankovic has been in the news lately. She grabbed eyeballs when rumours of her divorce from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya started making rounds on social media. Amidst the divorce rumours, she took to her social media to share a cryptic video where she talked about how people are quick to judge others.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natasa Stankovic posted a video where she talked about judgment and empathy. The actor was dressed in a grey dress, and she was sipping coffee as she talked about her ‘random thought.’ She said that people don’t observe and are quick to judge people who behave slightly differently. She also said that a lot of people lack empathy.
Stankovic said, “As people, how quick are we in judging? If we see someone who is acting out of their character, we don’t slow down, we don’t observe, and we have no empathy. We straight jump into judgment. So, let’s be less judgemental, observe more, have more empathy, and be patient.”
Amidst the rumours of her divorce from Pandya, the actor has been taking to her social media to share motivational and spiritual quotes. She has not addressed the rumours yet. She was not present at the party organized by Pandya’s family to celebrate India’s win at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Stankovic shot to fame when she appeared in Badshah’s ‘DJ Wale Babu’ music video. After that, she appeared in cameo roles in ‘Action Jackson’, ‘7 Hours to Go’, and ‘Zero.’ She also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 8’ and ‘Nach Baliye 9.’